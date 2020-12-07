हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP workers clash with police during protest rally in West Bengal's Siliguri

The BJP workers were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near 'Uttarkanya' during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation's "misrule".

BJP workers clash with police during protest rally in West Bengal&#039;s Siliguri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday clashed with the West Bengal police in north Bengal's Siliguri, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation's "misrule".

Clashes erupted between the BJP cadres and police during their Uttarkanya Abhiyaan--march to the north Bengal secretariat. The police stopped BJP cadres from advancing towards the north Bengal secretariat stating CrPc 144 is imposed around it. As BJP cadres advanced towards Uttarkanya, they breached the barricades. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop them. 

The activists, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took out two protest marches, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal, and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation have failed to reach the common man.

The police used water cannons and burst tear gas shells to stop the BJP workers from moving ahead, and were pelted with stones by the protesters in return. Some activists had even set fire to the bamboo barricades set up in the area.

The party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, who led a rally to Fulbari Bazar -- one of the two approach points to the secretariat -- said the government was "using coercion" as it was scared of BJP's rise in Bengal, according to news agency PTI. Ghosh accused the local administration of setting up "a virtual island in Siliguri town by putting up multiple barricades in places to foil a democratic movement", added PTI.

A second rally, led by party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJYM national unit president Tejaswi Surya, broke the first two layers of the police cordon near Tinbatti More -- about 1 km from Uttarkanya -- but could not get past the third, reported PTI.

Live TV

According to PTI quoting BJP sources, Vijayvargiya and Surya had to be escorted to their vehicles by their personal security guards. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharatiya Janata PartyWest Bengal policeWest Bengal protest rallyWest Bengal clashesSiliguri clashes
Next
Story

We won't let BJP make West Bengal a Gujarat, will not let you give rise to riots here: CM Mamata Banerjee
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M11S

Farmers Protest : Opposition jumped into the issue always, says Ravi Shankar Prasad