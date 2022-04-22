Guwahati: Voting is currently underway for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections in the city on Friday (April 22). According to ANI, voting is being held for 57 out of 60 wards under the GMC. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation election is being held after a gap of nine years, with EVMs being used in all 60 wards under GMC for the first time.

The voting began at 7.30 AM and will continue till 4.30 pm. Altogether 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards, while BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC, 197 candidates in fray Candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested. pic.twitter.com/2ptBD5Nfux — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The polling officials, including Presiding and Polling officers, had arrived in Guwahati to oversee and ensure fare and fair voting for the GMC elections 2022.

In this election, a total of 757 polling stations have been set up out of which 80 polling stations will be conducted exclusively by women polling officials.

In this election, a total of 7,97,807 voters will exercise their franchise out of which 3,97,128 numbers of voters are male, 4,00,658 numbers are female and 26 numbers voters belong to the third gender.

The counting of votes will be held on April 24 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre and the result will be declared on the same day.

