Jadavpur University Ragging Case: 17-Year-Old Student Was Stripped, Paraded Naked, Says Police Probe

Kolkata: In a distressing revelation, a police investigation into the tragic death of a 17-year-old student at Jadavpur University has unveiled shocking information. The first-year undergraduate student's demise, which has ignited a nationwide discourse on ragging, was linked to a harrowing incident of physical and psychological abuse.

The incident unfolded within the confines of the university's main hostel on August 9, where the young student tragically fell from the second floor to his death. His family's claims of ragging and sexual harassment at the hostel have cast a sombre light on the issue. Notably, the police have already apprehended 13 individuals in connection with the case.

Student Stripped, Paraded Naked, Says Probe

Sources within the police department have disclosed that they have conducted thorough interrogations of both hostel residents and staff members. The investigation has unearthed that the teenager was subjected to a distressing ragging ritual, during which he was stripped naked and forced to parade around the hostel premises. The ordeal extended for more than an hour, during which he attempted to evade his tormentors by dashing from room to room. Tragically, he was also subjected to derogatory homosexual slurs during this traumatic experience.

Presently, substantial evidence has been amassed against at least 12 of the 13 suspects who have been apprehended, as confirmed by the sources. Authorities are reportedly contemplating the invocation of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act due to the gravity of the situation.

Blame Game Over Student's Death

This heart-wrenching incident has reignited the ongoing discourse surrounding ragging on university campuses and the sufficiency of existing regulations to combat this menace. The ramifications have also extended into the political realm, as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of inadequate action. In a countermove, the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shifted blame onto Governor CV Ananda Bose, asserting his significant responsibility for the situation at the university.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has been accused by West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu of contributing to the student's tragic demise, has defended his position, asserting his conscientious conduct as Governor. He stated to ANI, "I’m a responsible Governor. I will be very glad if someone acknowledges it."

Anti-Ragging Helpline In West Bengal

Amidst the blame-shifting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated an anti-ragging helpline (18003455678) for all educational institutions across the state. During a meeting at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium with Durga Puja organizers, Banerjee labelled the Jadavpur University student's death as an "eye-opener" for West Bengal. She pledged that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would oversee the inquiry moving forward.

Banerjee also introduced the helpline, urging individuals subjected to ragging to utilize it for assistance. She highlighted the police's commitment to preserving complainants' anonymity. To bolster this, she suggested the implementation of a secure mechanism, akin to a locker system, to safeguard complainants' identities.

The unfortunate demise of Swarnodip Kundu, a first-year undergraduate student, has re-ignited concerns over ragging at the Jadavpur University. The allegations of ragging by his family have sparked widespread condemnation and outrage, prompting a profound reevaluation of prevailing attitudes toward this issue within the state.