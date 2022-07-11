Kolkata: With West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress distancing itself from the controversy surrounding its Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra following her comments on Goddess Kali in connection with the ‘Kaali’ poster row, a CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has now jumped in her support. "She has not said anything wrong. She has just referred to some rituals that are practiced while worshipping Goddess Kali," said Bhattacharya, the only Parliamentary representative of CPI-M or any Left party from West Bengal.

Bhattacharya, who is also a reputed and senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court, has come forward to provide Moitra with all legal assistance relating to FIRs filed against her by the BJP in different police stations throughout the country. According to news agency IANS, Bhattacharya has said that he will provide all sorts of legal assistance to Moitra on this count.

At the same time, the Left MP has also launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress for censuring Moitra over her comments on Goddess Kali. "It seems that Trinamool Congress is using religion in politics in the same manner that the BJP and RSS are doing," he said.

Bhattacharya had also advised Moitra to sever all ties with Trinamool Congress if she is keen to follow her path of scientific and rational thinking.

Soon after Moitra`s reference to the "use of meat and alcohol while worshipping Goddess Kali" became viral, Trinamool Congress issued a statement claiming that the comments were her personal and the party did not endorse her comments.

Trinamool Congress also issued a statement that the onus of the FIRs filed against Moitra by BJP in different police stations throughout the country over her comments will also be on her. The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has even threatened to approach the Calcutta High Court demanding Moitra`s arrest for her comments.

The Union Women and Child Development Minister, who is currently on a three-day visit to West Bengal, Smriti Irani late Sunday evening said that it is not impossible for a Trinamool Congress MP to insult Goddess Kali. "If Trinamool Congress leadership feels that Moitra has insulted Hindu religion, she should be expelled from the party," she said.

However, even despite extreme pressure, Moitra has refused to shift from her stand. Instead, she challenged the BJP leadership to prove that "wine and meat are not used while worshipping Goddess Kali".