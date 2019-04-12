close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Bomb Blast

14 dead, several injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

A bomb blast ripped through a vegetable market in Pakistan's Quetta city early Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others, media reports said.

14 dead, several injured in bomb blast in Pakistan&#039;s Quetta city
Representative image

Karachi: A bomb blast ripped through a vegetable market in Pakistan's Quetta city early Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others, media reports said.

At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. The security forces fear the death toll may rise, GEO News reported.

Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said.

At least 14 people were killed and several injured in the blast, rescue and hospital sources said. 

Tags:
Pakistan Bomb BlastQuettaBalochistan
Next
Story

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy conducts first commercial flight

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Azam Khan hits out at BJP over 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remark