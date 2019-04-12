14 dead, several injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

Karachi: A bomb blast ripped through a vegetable market in Pakistan's Quetta city early Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others, media reports said.

At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. The security forces fear the death toll may rise, GEO News reported.

Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said.

