हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canada

2 killed, 5 injured after knifeman 'in medieval costume' goes on stabbing spree in Canada's Quebec

At least two people died after a knifeman "dressed in medieval clothing" went on a stabbing spree in Canada's Quebec.

2 killed, 5 injured after knifeman &#039;in medieval costume&#039; goes on stabbing spree in Canada&#039;s Quebec

At least two people died after a knifeman "dressed in medieval clothing" went on a stabbing spree in Canada's Quebec. It is to be noted that Québec is a predominantly French-speaking province in eastern Canada.

The incident happened in the area of Parliament Hill in Quebec. Police are still hunting for the suspect. Security has been beefed up in the area and emergency services were rushed to the scene of the incident. 

Police say five people who got injured in the attck were transported to a local hospital, but the local administration is yet to make any official announcement on their conditions.

Residents of the area have been asked by the local police as the search for the suspect continues. Police has urged anyone with information about the incident, or the location of the suspect to call 911.

Queben police is yet to make any statement on the number of deaths or the numbers of injured people but it is expected that an official statement will be released on Sunday.

However, national public broadcaster Radio-Canada reported that two people got killed and five got injured in the attack.

Tags:
CanadaQuebecKnife attack
Next
Story

UK PM Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England after COVID-19 cases surge
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,57,25,640Confirmed
  • 11,90,824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rally in Chapra