Pakistan plane crash

97 killed, 2 survive Pakistan International Airlines plane crash near Karachi, rescue ops underway

According to eyewitnesses, the Airbus A320 attempted to land a few times before crashing in a residential area near the airport. Around 4-5 houses and 6-7 cars were destroyed in the crash. 

The death toll from the Pakistan International Airlines crash has risen to 97 with reports of two survivors. On Friday, the flight which was enroute from Lahore crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport during landing. 

Pakistan news organisation Dawn quoted Sindh health officials, who confirmed the death of 97 people of the 99 people on board which included 91 passengers and 8 crew members. The two survivors are said to be in a stable condition.

As per reports, the pilot encountered technical difficulties with the landing gear while trying to land the plane. He had communicated about 'a technical difficulty' to the air traffic control moments before the aircraft crashed near the runway.

Soon after the crash, an emergency was declared in all major hospitals of Karachi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences. He tweeted, "Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased."

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are currently under way as military personnel and rescue workers attempt to retrieve bodies from the debris. 

