New Delhi: In a viral YouTube video by marine scientists who were exploring the deep sea in EVNautilus, a 68-meter research vessel owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust under the direction of Robert Ballard, one can witness something never-seen-before - a road-like structure!

Yes, during their expedition to the deep sea in the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM), they found a path-like structure or a 'yellow brick road'.

In the video, the scientists were heard discussing the eerie similarity of the structure to a modern brick road and wondered if it was the path to the mythical city of Atlantis.

Watch the video here:

However, in the description of the YouTube video, the scientists explained that the brick pattern was caused by heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin.

"The unique 90-degree fractures are likely related to heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin," reads the descrition to the YouTube video.

The scientists explained that their exploration is aiding researchers understand life on and within rocky slopes of deep and ancient seamounts - a large geologic landform that rises from the ocean floor but doesn't reach the water's surface.