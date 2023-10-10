Mia Khalifa In BIG TROUBLE Over Israel-Palestine-Hamas War Tweet - Know SHOCKING Details

Tel Aviv: In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Mia Khalifa has faced flak and consequently removed from a podcast deal with Canadian podcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro for expressing her support for Palestine on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas erupted after a surprise terror attack by the latter on Saturday, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Following the attacks, Mia Khalifa openly stood in solidarity with Palestine. Khalifa's social media posts drew widespread criticism, including Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro, who promptly terminated their business arrangement.

Mia shared several posts, one of which stated, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time.” She added, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.” It was this post that led to the termination of her deal with Todd.

In response to the post, the radio host fired her from her job, condemning her tweet as "horrendous" and "disgusting." “This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you,” he wrote.

Mia retorted by expressing regret for not investigating the affiliations before entering into business deals. “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad,” she tweeted.

Following the traction gained by Khalifa's post on X, social media users were outraged by what they saw as ''insensitivity'' in her perspective on the Israel-Palestine conflict. They criticized her stance, questioning the characterization of certain actions as those of freedom fighters.

After facing severe backlash for her views on the Israel-Hamas crisis, Khalifa clarified that her statement was not intended to incite violence. She reiterated her perspective, referring to Palestinian citizens as freedom fighters, emphasizing their struggle for freedom. Mia Khalifa stated, “I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence. I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”