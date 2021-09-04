Afghan refugee shares picture of food given at US camp, gets trolled for saying refugee life is 'never easy'

An Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Hamed Ahmadi, tweeted a picture of the meagre food that he got at the refugee camp, which has created quite a still on social media.

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist tweeted, "Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas." The food on his plate included two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread.

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

But the youngster had not probably expected that he will be trolled for his tweet. Many told him off for complaining, calling him ungrateful and some even questioned why he ran away from Afghanistan.

One Twitter user, Rahim Zui, wrote, "Instead of saying thank you, your complaining about the meal you received for free that it doesn’t suffice your appetite. Who asked you to run away from your home country… next time post a full photo

One user with the user name DarkKnight wrote, "I can see slices of bread on the left side, which you are not showing. You are tweeting from an iPhone, which is expensive. You should be thankful to the people who saved your life & you got out of the country alive & you are eating. Be grateful & thank them. Throw the iphone."

But talking to the Independent, Ahmadi said that his aim was not to complain, but that he was only "describing a situation of Afghan refugees that are in the situation that they never really wanted to be in." Some Twitter users also came to his support saying that they understand what's he going through.

