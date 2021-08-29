Afghanistan crisis: Taliban suspend internet, call and message services in Panjshir

New Delhi: In a bid to create communication blockade, the Taliban have suspended internet, call and message services in the Panjshir province since last evening. The Panjshir valley houses the Northern alliance, the flagbearer of armed resistance against the Taliban.

Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud, leader of National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, confirmed to Zee News that since Saturday (August 28) evening the telecom service has been suspended across Panjshir. Apart from mobile internet, calls and message services have also been disconnected.

Panjshir is one of the last remaining hotbeds of resistance in Afghanistan, which remains out of the hands of the Taliban. It is the stronghold of the Afghan Resistance Force against the Taliban, which is currently being commanded by Sher-e-Panjshir Ahmad Shah Massoud's son Ahmad Massoud. Besides Ahmad Massoud, Amrullah Saleh, the acting Vice President of Afghanistan, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, Defense Minister of Afghanistan in Ashraf Ghani’s government and former military commanders who did not leave the country, are present in Panjshir.

Earlier, on August 23, the Taliban had sent 3 thousand Taliban fighters to the border of Panjshir to capture the valley. However, due to increasing international pressure, Taliban fighters have not yet attacked Panjshir. The Taliban claimed they want to takeover Panjshir through peace and dialogue, but now it is feared that the insurgent group can use violent means to capture the valley.

Meanwhile, as per Afghan media report, acting Taliban Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani announced girls and boys will no longer study together in universities in Afghanistan. Banning co-education, girls will be allowed to study in separate classes in accordance with Islamic law.