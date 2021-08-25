Afghanistan must never again become a safe haven for terrorism: G7 leaders to Taliban

New Delhi: The leaders of the Group of Seven nations met on Tuesday (August 24, 2021) and sent a message to the Taliban saying that Afghanistan must never again become a 'safe haven' for terrorism. In a joint statement released after the emergency virtual meeting under the Presidency of the United Kingdom, the G7 leaders expressed grave concern about the situation in Afghanistan and called for calm and restraint to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan and international citizens and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis.

"We call for adherence to obligations under international human rights law, including the rights of women, girls, and minority groups, and that international humanitarian law is upheld in all circumstances. We honour the significant sacrifices made by the Afghan people, people of our own countries, and countless others, who have worked toward a more peaceful, just and secure future for Afghanistan," the leaders said.

Taliban will be held accountable for their actions

The G7 leaders said that they will judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not words. "In particular, we reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights, in particular, those of women, girls and minorities and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan," they said. The leaders stated that the legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it now takes to uphold its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan.

Afghan people deserve to live in dignity

The statement after the virtual meeting of the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US also read that the Afghan people deserve to live in dignity, peace and security, reflecting the last two decades of their political, economic and social achievements, in particular for women and girls.

"Afghanistan must never again become a safe haven for terrorism, nor a source of terrorist attacks on others," the G7 leaders gave a message to the Taliban, who gained momentum after capturing Kabul on August 15.

The G7 leaders said that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations and commitment to protect against terrorism and safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and ethnic and religious minorities. They said that the future Afghan government should also uphold the rule of law, allow unhindered and unconditional humanitarian access and counter human and drug trafficking effectively.

"We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups," they said.

Ensure safe evacuation

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations said that their 'immediate priority' is to ensure the safe evacuation of their citizens and those Afghans who have partnered with them and assisted their efforts over the past twenty years. "We will continue to coordinate closely on this, and we expect all parties to continue to facilitate this, and to ensure the safety of humanitarian and medical personnel, and other international service providers. We will cooperate together, and with neighbouring and other countries in the region hosting refugees, on a coordinated approach to safe and legal routes for resettlement," the leaders said.

