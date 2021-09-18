हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Three killed, 20 injured after series of explosions target Taliban vehicles in Nangarhar

It wasn't immediately clear whether Taliban members were among the dead and wounded.

File Photo (Reuters)

Jalalabad: Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has left at least three dead and 20 wounded.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack Saturday in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State group affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and are enemies of Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.

ALSO READ | 'Tragic mistake': US admits Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children

It wasn't immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said, police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear. 

ALSO READ | Making the Taliban great again: Billboards showing Joe Biden as a militant come up in US

