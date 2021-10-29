हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Ahead of meeting with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron confident to 'rebuild trust' with US

France was infuriated with a security pact signed by Washington with Britain and Australia which resulted in Canberra scrapping a mega-defence deal for French submarines.

Ahead of meeting with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron confident to &#039;rebuild trust&#039; with US
File photo

ROME: President Emmanuel Macron said his meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday would allow France and the United States to rebuild trust following a rift over an Indo-Pacific security pact, and that it was key to look to the future.

The two leaders shared a warm handshake for the cameras after Biden kept Macron waiting for more than one and a half hours, before sitting down to talks over climate, counter-terrorism in West Africa and European defence.

"What really matters now is what we do together in the coming weeks, in the coming months," Macron said in opening remarks at France`s embassy to the Vatican.

"It`s an important meeting because after the AUKUS affair, we have embarked on a veritable joint project," Macron said, referring to the acronym for the security pact Washington signed with Britain and Australia.

Macron and his government were left infuriated by the deal which resulted in Canberra scrapping a mega-defence deal for French submarines.

At the time, Macron`s government said it had been `stabbed in the back` by its close allies, upset by the manner in which the affair undermined France and Europe`s role on the global stage.

Macron said there had since been "indispensable clarification as to what constitutes European sovereignty and European defence and what they can bring to global security."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenEmmanuel MacronUSFrance
Next
Story

Thieves in Pakistan desecrate Kotri mandir in Sindh, steal jewellery, cash

Must Watch

PT1H56S

Aryan Khan bail: Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail tonight