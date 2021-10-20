हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United Kingdom

Airplane dumps human waste on UK man sitting in his garden

Speaking to The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead's aviation forum, councillor Karen Davies said that the “whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him (the man)” were covered in sewage.

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, an airplane dumped human waste on a man sitting in his garden in the United Kingdom.

The incident had occurred in mid-July near Windsor Castle. The resident brought the episode to the notice of the authorities.

The man, Andrew Hall said that the water companies were fined millions when discharging sewage into rivers, and "when an aircraft dispatches it onto people's heads I think that's more heinous, frankly".

“He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience,” Davies was quoted as saying by BBC.

She admitted she was horrified to hear about the incident.

Whitfield parish councillor Geoff Paxton called the incident very rare and one he had not seen in a long time. He has reportedly worked at the airports for about 40 years

The name of the airline was not revealed.

