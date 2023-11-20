Alcohol, Meat Served At Party Organised In Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara In Pakistan, Sparks Outrage

KARTARPUR: In a startling turn of events, the sanctity of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, a revered holy site for the Sikh community, was allegedly degraded after a party was held within its sacred premises where alcohol and meat were served. The incident has evoked a strong condemnation from religious leaders and sparked an outrage among Sikh community members.

Jagdip Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, raised the alarm about the alleged sacrilegious incident. He not only condemned the incident strongly but also urged the Pakistani government to take swift action against those responsible.

Kahlon took to social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Unacceptable! I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib where a party was organized involving alcohol & meat. @GovtofPakistan should take swift action against all responsible people."

This incident comes on the heels of a similar controversy in 2021 when bareheaded photos of a Pakistani model within the Gurdwara complex drew widespread criticism on social media.

Leaders of prominent Sikh organizations, including Harjinder Singh Dhami and Harmeet Singh Kalka, expressed concern over the video documenting the event. Dhami, the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), stressed that if the alleged event occurred within the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex, it would violate 'maryada' and Sikh sentiments, particularly considering the site's close association with Guru Nanak Dev.

Expressing disappointment, Dhami stated, "The authorities should have refrained from indulging in such a kind of act as it would lead to hurting the sentiments of the global Sikh community."

Sikh Bodies Demand Public Apology

Manjit Singh Bhoma, spokesperson for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), demanded a public apology from the event organizers. Emphasizing that the incident took place near the PMU office, an integral part of the Gurdwara Kartarpur complex, the call for an apology underscores the gravity with which Sikh organizations view actions that may disrespect the sanctity of the religious site.

This incident has reignited concerns about the importance of strict adherence to Sikh 'rehat maryada' and responsible management of religious sites. The Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib holds immense significance for Sikhs worldwide, and any perceived disrespect is bound to evoke strong reactions from the Sikh community, according to reports from Khalsa Vox.