Another Trump Assassination Plot Foiled? Armed Man With Fake Press Pass Arrested From California Rally

US Presidential Election 2024: A man from Nevada was arrested near former US President Donal Trump during his rally in California’s Coachella on Saturday for possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, ANI quoted the Riverside County Sheriff's Department’s Sunday statement. Sheriff Chad Bianco stated that authorities had likely prevented another assassination attempt, revealing that Miller was plotting to kill former President Donald Trump.

The 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, apprehended by authorities near a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally, was found not only armed with guns but also carrying false press and VIP passes. The suspect was driving a black SUV when stopped by law enforcement.

Identified as Miller, he has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition. He was released later that day on a USD 5,000 bail. Police believe Miller is associated with a right-wing anti-government organization.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former president Trump or attendees of the event," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Security at the rally was tightened, with media members and VIP guests being directed through several checkpoints where state and local police conducted thorough vehicle inspections, including the use of K-9 units.

This comes after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In another incident in September, a man was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump after Secret Service agents found him hiding with a rifle near Trump’s Palm Beach golf course. He has since pleaded not guilty.

(With ANI input)