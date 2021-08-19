हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Africa

At least 13 children killed in Africa's Niger, UNICEF expresses shock and regret

"We are saddened to confirm that at least 37 civilians - including thirteen children aged 15 to 17 and four women - were killed and several others were injured. We express our deepest sympathy to the victims, families and communities impacted by these brutal attacks," UNICEF said

At least 13 children killed in Africa&#039;s Niger, UNICEF expresses shock and regret

At least 37 people - including thirteen children aged 15 to 17 and four women - were killed in an attack in western Niger's Tillabery region on Monday. Niger, officially known as the Republic of the Niger has been named after the river with the same name and is a landlocked country in West Africa. 

UNICEF has said that it's deeply shocked and outraged by the terrible attacks against children and families by unidentified armed groups in the village of Darey-dey, in the rural commune of Banibangou, Tillabery region, in western Niger."We are saddened to confirm that at least 37 civilians - including thirteen children aged 15 to 17 and four women - were killed and several others were injured. We express our deepest sympathy to the victims, families and communities impacted by these brutal attacks," UNICEF added.

It is the third attack that occurred in this village this year. Conditions on the ground remain extremely dangerous for children.UNICEF and others have repeatedly called for the protection of civilians, in particular children and women, and for the respect of international humanitarian law. Killing children is a grave violation of human rights. Attacks in the region of Tillabery, and along the borders with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have led to significant displacement and continue to wreak havoc on the lives of hundreds of thousands of children.

