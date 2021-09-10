At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting in US, say Police

East St. Louis(US): A shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded, authorities said, and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Details on their conditions weren't released.

Three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported. They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking updated information from state police. Authorities didn't immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry earlier had said that multiple people were shot outside the East Side Meat Market. Police in East St. Louis, which is located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, were investigating along with Illinois State Police.

Following the shooting, there were MetroLink delays and authorities urged people to stay away from the area. Passengers were being transported by bus shuttles around the two affected stations, said Patti Beck, a communications official with Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink. (PTI)

