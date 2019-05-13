close

Pakistan blast

Blast in Pakistan's Quetta, cop killed, 10 injured

The explosion in the provincial capital Quetta occurred when people were assembling for prayers near the mosque.

Blast in Pakistan&#039;s Quetta, cop killed, 10 injured
Representational image

Karachi: A bomb blast tore through a market near a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, killing one policeman, officials said.

One policeman was killed and 10 people were injured, officials said.

Security forces cordoned off the area.

The attack came two days after a terrorist attack on a luxury hotel in the coastal town of Gwadar in which five people were killed while security forces gunned down the three terrorists who stormed the facility. 

