Blast Jolts Pakistan’s Karachi, China Declares ‘Terror Attack’ As 2 Chinese Killed

Karachi Blast: A massive blast jolted the Karachi airport on Sunday night. The blast outside the airport premises costed the lives of two Chinese officials and injured at least eight individuals, AP reported.

According to law enforcement authorities’ statement, a tanker exploded outside the Pakistan’s biggest airport in Karachi. Videos from the scene showed vehicles engulfed in flames and a thick column of smoke rising into the air.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, with a significant military presence deployed to manage the situation. Rahat Hussain, an employee in the civil aviation department, said the explosion was so powerful that it caused the airport's buildings to shake.

A convoy transporting Chinese employees of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked late at night, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and leaving another injured, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy cited by AP. The attack, which occurred around 11 pm, also caused casualties among Pakistani nationals.

Zia Ul Hassan, the provincial home minister, confirmed to Geo TV that the explosion specifically targeted foreign nationals.

Pakistan currently hosts thousands of Chinese workers, most of whom are engaged in projects related to China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at linking South and Central Asia with Beijing.

The Chinese government has labeled the explosion a "terrorist attack" and is cooperating with Pakistan to deal with the situation. They have urged a full investigation to bring those responsible to justice and reminded Chinese citizens in Pakistan to stay cautious.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries," the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General East, Azfar Mahesar, told the media that the explosion appeared to be from an oil tanker. "We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time," he said. He also mentioned that some police officers were injured in the incident.

The home minister and the inspector general visited the site of the explosion, but did not speak to the media during their visit.