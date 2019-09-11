close

Robert Mugabe

Body of Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe to leave Singapore for burial at home

Police motorbikes lined up outside the Singapore Casket, a funeral parlour where Mugabe`s body was being held, in a sign that a dignitary would soon be departing. Mugabe`s body was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), a family member told Reuters.

Body of Zimbabwe&#039;s Robert Mugabe to leave Singapore for burial at home

SINGAPORE: The body of Zimbabwe`s former president Robert Mugabe will be flown home from Singapore on Wednesday, five days after he died in hospital in the city-state, according to an event schedule. A plane carrying Mugabe`s body was due to leave Singapore at 8.50 am (0040 GMT), the programme of events showed.

Mugabe died on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had long received medical treatment. He had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades from independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a November 2017 coup. Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of Africa`s most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his opponents.

Mugabe`s family is pushing back against the government`s plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in the Zimbabwe capital Harare and wants him to be interred in his home village, relatives have told Reuters.

