Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Brasilia: Brazil is in talks to buy up to 150 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next year, according to a document sent by the Health Ministry to a Senate inquiry on Thursday (October 7, 2021).

The document was shared with the inquiry, which is probing Brazil`s handling of the pandemic, after senators requested information on plans for the country`s vaccination campaign next year.

The Health Ministry said it was negotiating the purchase of 100 million doses with Pfizer, with a possibility of acquiring another 50 million doses.

On top of the Pfizer vaccine, Brazil will rely on the Astrazeneca shot which it produces in the country - currently with imported active ingredients.

Brazil has the world`s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, behind only the United States. President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized by health experts for his mismanagement of the outbreak, railing against lockdowns and regularly refusing to wear a mask in public.

Despite a slow start, Brazil has ramped up a successful vaccination campaign. Over 70% of Brazilians have now received the first dose, compared to 65% in the United States.

