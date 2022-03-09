Brazilian model Suzy Cortez calls Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘violent psychopath’

A Brazilian model, who used to hang out with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called him a ‘violent psychopath’. Suzy Cortez met the Russian President during a visit to the country for an event related to the Football World Cup 2018.

Cortez, who had previously featured in Playboy, talked about the uncomfortable experience she had with Putin during a dinner. “He squeezed my hand and stared at me for a few minutes, which freaked me out a little," she said. "During the whole event he would sit on a kind of throne and when he wanted to say something to me, he would talk to the secretary, and the secretary would come to me and say what he had said,” she added.

"He praised me a lot and invited me whenever I wanted to visit Russia. When I arrived, I used the Uber to tour Moscow. After Putin arrived, a government car took me where I wanted. I found it very strange because I didn't know if he was being protected or watched. I stayed a week and returned to Brazil," the Brazilian model further said.

Her stay in Russia became even more traumatising. When she returned to Russia for the World Cup, she tried “not to meet him because I don't feel comfortable with him. I said if I could, I would come back. Then I never saw him again. But today I'm sure I was in danger in Moscow. Putin has proved to be a real violent psychopath by declaring war on Ukraine."

"I went to Russia for the Cup, I was their muse, I met Putin in person and today I threw all my shirts that I win in the trash and I had the special that Adidas made very few and i also threw away the 2018 mascot that I won in Moscow. #FreeUkraine," she tweeted.

