trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676372
NewsWorld
BRUSSELS

BREAKING: Brussels Raises Terror Alert Level To Highest After 2 Swedish Nationals Shot Dead

The suspect was still at large hours later, Belgian media reported, as authorities raised the terror alert in Brussels to its highest level.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Brussels Raises Terror Alert Level To Highest After 2 Swedish Nationals Shot Dead

Brussels: In a shocking and tragic incident in the heart of the Belgian capital, Brussels, two Swedish nationals fell victim to what the authorities have classified as a "terrorist attack" on Monday evening. The suspected assailant remains at large, prompting heightened security measures and causing the government to elevate the terror alert in Brussels to its highest level.

Expressing Solidarity To Victims

 

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib took to X to express her horror at the unfolding events. She emphasized the urgent need to mobilize all necessary resources to combat radicalism and called for collective thoughts and support for the victims, their families, and the dedicated police forces. 

 

 

Brussels On High Alert

 

The security situation escalated rapidly following the attack, prompting authorities to raise the terror threat level for Brussels to the maximum, level 4. Previously, the threat level for the whole of Belgium stood at level 2.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Disrupted

 

The tragic incident coincided with a Euro 2024 qualifier soccer game between Belgium and Sweden, hosted by Belgium. In response to the unfolding situation, the match was abruptly abandoned, leaving the sports community and fans deeply affected.

Heightened Safety Measures

 

Mayor Philippe Close assured the public of the city's commitment to ensuring safety by deploying a significant police presence on the streets. He underscored collaborative efforts with the Minister of the Interior to guarantee security in and around the capital.

Calls For Vigilance

 

Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the heinous attack. He closely monitored the situation, working alongside the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs. Their joint focus was on vigilance and the safety of the people of Brussels.

 

 

The nation's Crisis Center urged respect for the victims and their families, requesting that no images or videos related to the incident be shared, out of consideration for the gravity of the situation.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?