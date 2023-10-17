BREAKING: Brussels Raises Terror Alert Level To Highest After 2 Swedish Nationals Shot Dead

Brussels: In a shocking and tragic incident in the heart of the Belgian capital, Brussels, two Swedish nationals fell victim to what the authorities have classified as a "terrorist attack" on Monday evening. The suspected assailant remains at large, prompting heightened security measures and causing the government to elevate the terror alert in Brussels to its highest level.

Expressing Solidarity To Victims

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib took to X to express her horror at the unfolding events. She emphasized the urgent need to mobilize all necessary resources to combat radicalism and called for collective thoughts and support for the victims, their families, and the dedicated police forces.

I have just expressed my condolences to my Swedish colleague @TobiasBillstrom. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Belgium and Sweden are united against terror.

— Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) October 16, 2023

Brussels On High Alert

The security situation escalated rapidly following the attack, prompting authorities to raise the terror threat level for Brussels to the maximum, level 4. Previously, the threat level for the whole of Belgium stood at level 2.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Disrupted

The tragic incident coincided with a Euro 2024 qualifier soccer game between Belgium and Sweden, hosted by Belgium. In response to the unfolding situation, the match was abruptly abandoned, leaving the sports community and fans deeply affected.

Heightened Safety Measures

Mayor Philippe Close assured the public of the city's commitment to ensuring safety by deploying a significant police presence on the streets. He underscored collaborative efforts with the Minister of the Interior to guarantee security in and around the capital.

Calls For Vigilance

Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the heinous attack. He closely monitored the situation, working alongside the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs. Their joint focus was on vigilance and the safety of the people of Brussels.

I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels.



Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones.



As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one. October 16, 2023

The nation's Crisis Center urged respect for the victims and their families, requesting that no images or videos related to the incident be shared, out of consideration for the gravity of the situation.