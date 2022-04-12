New York (US): Multiple people were shot at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn, the US media jas reported. The horrific incident took place during the Tuesday morning rush, officials said, triggering safety concerns in one of the world's biggest cities.

A New York Times report quoted a law enforcement official saying that as per preliminary findings, at least five people were shot. The same report says that police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

While some initial reports had mentioned the presence of explosives, New York City Police Department has tweeted, "In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m. found at least 13 people were hurt, but — aside from the five shot — there were no details on what those injuries entailed, reported the Associated Press. According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said, the Associated Press reported.

