The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled an Indian consulates’ life certificate event amid the fears of ‘extremely high level of violent protest.’ Scheduled to take place on November 17, the event was planned to renew important life certificates og the Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs community.

The temple clarified in a statement issued on Monday by saying, “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled.” It attributed the decision to “official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

The community center called on Peel Police to investigate the threats directed at Brampton Triveni Mandir and to provide security for both the Canadian Hindu community and the wider public.

"We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada," Brampton Triveni Community Centre’s release further read.

The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre serves as a spiritual hub where Hindus and others come together for Puja, Kirtan, Sewa, and Pravachan. However, on November 3, an Indian consular event at the nearby Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, just outside Toronto, was marred by a ‘violent disruption.’ The incident has since drawn significant criticism both within Canada and internationally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the ‘deliberate attack’ on a Hindu temple in Canada, calling the ‘cowardly attempts to intimidate’ Indian diplomats unacceptable. He expressed that India expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and maintain the rule of law.

Relations between India and Canada have recently worsened after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau- led government made ‘baseless’ allegations regarding the assassination of an India-designate Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

