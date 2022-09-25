Massive rumour making round on social media - many of them originated from China - have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is under threat of military coup, and is set to be replaced as country's President by a powerful military General Li Qiaoming. Li Qiaoming, who is among the most senior officials of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), has served as commander of the Northern Theater Command from September 2017 to September 2022.

Li Qiaoming has served in various significant positions in the Chinese army, including as the Chief of Staff of the 361st Regiment, Commander of the 364th Regiment, Chief of Staff of the 124th Division, Deputy Chief of Staff of the 42nd Group Army, and Commander of the 124th Division of the 42nd Army.

In 2017, Li Qiaoming was elected as a member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Rumours of China Military Coup and Xi Jinping's house arrest

Social media is abuzz with the rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping being put under house arrest, and a possible coup taking place in the country, a week after two of its former minister were sentenced for corruption - a highly controversial decision in nation's history.

As per the social media posts, many by experts across the fields from China itself, an unprecedented military movement was seen towards Xi Jinping's residence in Beijing. Military vehicles were seen making a movement close to Xi's residence. A few puported videos of such movements have also gone viral on social media. However, their is no official confirmation on the same.

A number of social media users from China said that a coup was almost confirmed as the country, without giving any specific reason, cancelled over 9,000 domestic flights. Some even said that military chief General Li Qiaoming is set to become next President.

"PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA," a Twitter user who goes by the name Jennifer Zeng said.