close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China signals won't follow Taiwan in allowing same-sex marriage

China, which claims Taiwan as its own sacred territory, has a thriving gay scene in major cities, but there has been little sign that the ruling Communist Party will legalise same sex marriage.

China signals won&#039;t follow Taiwan in allowing same-sex marriage

BEIJING: The Chinese government signalled on Wednesday that it would not follow Taiwan`s example on same-sex marriage after the first legal unions in Asia were hailed by activists as a social revolution for the region. Taiwan`s parliament passed a bill this month that endorsed same-sex marriage. More than 360 same-sex couples married on Friday after years of heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled and democratic island.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own sacred territory, has a thriving gay scene in major cities, but there has been little sign that the ruling Communist Party will legalise same sex marriage, despite activists pushing for it. Speaking at a regular news briefing, An Fengshan, spokesman for China`s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, said they had "noted reports on the island" about same-sex marriage. 

"The mainland has a marriage system of one man, one woman," he added, without further elaboration. Individual legislators have occasionally in recent years proposed legislation during China`s annual meeting of parliament in March to legalise same-sex marriage, without success.

There are no laws against same-sex relations in China and despite growing awareness of LGBT issues, the community has been the target of Chinese censors in recent months.

Tags:
ChinaSame-sex marriageTaiwan
Next
Story

US says all North Korea's weapons of mass destruction violate UN resolutions

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories of 29th May, 2019