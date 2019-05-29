China signals won't follow Taiwan in allowing same-sex marriage

BEIJING: The Chinese government signalled on Wednesday that it would not follow Taiwan`s example on same-sex marriage after the first legal unions in Asia were hailed by activists as a social revolution for the region. Taiwan`s parliament passed a bill this month that endorsed same-sex marriage. More than 360 same-sex couples married on Friday after years of heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled and democratic island.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own sacred territory, has a thriving gay scene in major cities, but there has been little sign that the ruling Communist Party will legalise same sex marriage, despite activists pushing for it. Speaking at a regular news briefing, An Fengshan, spokesman for China`s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, said they had "noted reports on the island" about same-sex marriage.

"The mainland has a marriage system of one man, one woman," he added, without further elaboration. Individual legislators have occasionally in recent years proposed legislation during China`s annual meeting of parliament in March to legalise same-sex marriage, without success.

There are no laws against same-sex relations in China and despite growing awareness of LGBT issues, the community has been the target of Chinese censors in recent months.