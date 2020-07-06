Chinese envoy Hou Yanki meets senior NCP leaders in Kathmandu, shows concerns over Nepal political rift

Kathmandu: Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi held a meeting with a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal at the latter's residence in Koteshwar. As per local media reports the meeting took place on Sunday evening.

Party insiders were further quoted as saying by the local media that the Chinese ambassador also held a meeting with President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday.

Sources close to the leader told Myrepublica that Hou inquired about the intra-party disputes within the ruling NCP. The envoy expressed concern over the growing rift seen within the ruling NCP.

The meeting of Ambassador Hou with senior NCP leader Nepal came ahead of a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the NCP, which has now been postponed till July 8. The meeting was expected to decide whether to oust Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from one of the two positions he holds at present -- party's chairman and the Prime Minister.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding PM Oli's resignation. The Nepali PM has seen growing criticism against him over mishandling of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, going overboard in criticism against India and maintaining radio silence on Chinese activities in the country.

The Prachanda faction has been arguing that PM Oli has no moral grounds to stay in power as he had failed miserably in both fronts -- the government as well as the party. Although Dahal and Oli held talks even on July 4 to settle their differences, no consensus was forthcoming between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to the Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari that she should refrain from taking any controversial decisions like the ordinance to split party or emergency, that PM Oli may attempt. The leaders also assured her that any reports of impeachment against the President was misinformation ploy by Oli's Team.

Sources said that the President asked these leaders to drop their demand of PM Oli's resignation and co-operate with him. It was suggested that if this was done, Oli may consider the demand for stepping down from the position of party chair. It is learnt that this proposition has been rejected by the Prachanda camp who have made Oli's resignation from PM's post the bottom-line.

As Prachanda's faction remained adamant on PM's resignation, Oli suggested that he would not be attending the standing committee scheduled for Monday in that case. However, Prachanda and faction insist the meeting can't be postponed further.

The twice-postponed powerful Standing Committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of the 68-year-old prime minister.

Meanwhile, Oli has met with the opposition Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba. Although it is not clear what issues were discussed during their meeting, there is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba's backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.

At least three ministers contested Oli's statements about the conspiracy to impeach the President. "Ministers including Barshaman Pun, Ghanashyam Bhusal and Parbat Gurung had urged the prime minister that the two-party chairs, who are responsible for the party unity, should find a way to resolve the ongoing conflict," news agency PTI quoted a minister.