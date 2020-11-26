Chinese President Xi Jingping breaks silence on Joe Biden's win in US presidential election, says this about US-China ties

In a significant development, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (November 25) finally congratulated Joe Biden on registering victory in November 3 US presidential election.

It is to be noted that Xi congratulated Biden more than three weeks after the US media announced that Biden has secured victory in the US presidential election.

Their is no denying the fact that the relations between Beijing and Washington have touched a new low during incumbent US President`s Donald Trump`s regime in the last four years. The two countries locked horns over several issues including trade, technology, coronavirus and Hong Kong.

In his message to Biden, XI said that he hopes to “manage differences” and focus on cooperation between the two largest economies in the world.

The congratulatory note by XI said that China wants to advance a “healthy and stable” relationship and uphold the principles of “no conflict” and “no confrontation.”

Read: Biden's pick for Secretary Of State makes first statement about India

Xi expressed hope that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated US Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

Xi congratulated Biden just two days after President Trump administration authorised President-elect Biden to begin a formal transition process. However, Trump has not yet conceded and vowed to persist with efforts to change the vote, which have so far proved fruitless.

China initially hesitated to congratulate Biden after Republican incumbent President Trump refused to concede. However, China on November 13 shed its hesitation and congratulated Biden and his running mate Harris for their victory, saying that it respects the choice of the American people.

"We have been following reactions on the US elections from both within the US and the international community," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had told a media briefing on November 13. "We respect the American people's choice and we extend congratulations to Biden and Harris and we understand that the result of the US presidential elections will be determined following the US laws and procedures," Wang had said.