Day After Air Strike In Syria, Now Iraq Fires Kamikaze Drone Missile At Israel Naval Base

New Delhi: The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed groups in the region, on Tuesday shared a video footage of launching a kamikaze drone missile on the 'Tel Nof' airbase of Israel. The attack comes in the disputed territory which is claimed by both - Israel and Palestine. While the footage was released on Tuesday, the drone was fired on Monday morning and it hit the naval base of Eilat, as confirmed by the Israeli Air Force.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a drone, apparently launched from Iraq, had struck a building in the naval base of Eilat on Monday morning. According to the IDF, they detected a 'suspicious aerial target' entering Israeli airspace "from the east" before impacting "in the Eilat Bay area." The strike caused minor damage to a building in Eilat Bay, with no reported injuries, the IDF stated. Subsequently, the IDF confirmed that the affected building was a hangar at the Eilat naval base.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq publishes new footage of launching a kamikaze drone on the Tel Nof airbase in the occupied territories. pic.twitter.com/QznUJRpFd1 — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 2, 2024

The statement issued by Iraqi Resistance Forces stated that the attack came in continuation of their path in resisting the occupation to support the people in Gaza, and denouncing the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including the most vulnerable section of the population such as children, women, and the elderly, said reports.

Earlier, the Israeli air strike on Syria killed six people including a top commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the information about the tragic loss of seven of its officials which includes senior commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi. Iran has vowed a robust response to the attack.