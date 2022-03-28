Days ahead of India visit, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Days ahead of his visit to India, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday (March 28, 2022). It further informed that Bennett feels well and will continue to work while self-isolating at home.

It is noteworthy that at the invitation of 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli PM was scheduled to pay his first official visit to India on April 2. The visit was due to take place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India. However, Bennett contracting the virus may cancel or postpone the visit.

During his visit, Bennett was slated to meet PM Modi and other senior government officials, as well as visit the Jewish community in the country.

"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations. Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations," Bennett had said.

"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries' relations. Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations," Bennett had said.

"There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do. Together we will expand our cooperation to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change," he had stated.

The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October, where Prime Minister Modi had invited Bennett to pay an official visit to the country.

Bennett, meanwhile, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed regional and global challenges, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 'brutal war' in Ukraine.

Great seeing you in Jerusalem, @SecBlinken. The alliance between the US and Israel remains strong and our bond — unbreakable.

https://t.co/rHnD4fOd5S — Naftali Bennett (@naftalibennett) March 27, 2022

After talks with Blinken, the Israeli Prime Minister said he hoped Washington "will hear the concerned voices from the region, Israel`s and others".