Did US use Pakistan airspace to kill Al Qaeda's Zawahiri?

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the "question" was not about Pakistans soil being used in the US drone attack that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri, but its airspace as he demanded a formal statement from ministries.

The former minister was seemingly referring to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Babar Iftikhar DG ISPR`s recent remarks on the matter, Dawn reported. In a brief interview with Geo News on Friday night, the DG ISPR ruled out the possibility, saying there was no question of Pakistan soil being used for "such a purpose".

In a tweet on Saturday, Chaudhry wrote: "The question is whether Pakistan`s airspace was allowed to be used to not."

"Repetitive statements on Pakistan`s land not being used are unclear," Chaudhry continued, stressing that relevant ministries would have to issue a formal statement over the matter, Dawn reported.

In a press conference on Friday, Chaudhry demanded to know whether Pakistan`s air space had been used by the US for a recent drone strike that killed Zawahiri. "The nation wants to know whether we are again going to become a tool of the United States against Al Qaeda," he said.

When asked about the matter on Geo News, the DG ISPR said: "The Foreign Office has clarified it in detail. They are all rumours, as anybody can write anything on social media. We should avoid this. Our enemy, in particular, feeds such information and they (people) get exploited."