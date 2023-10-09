DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Israel-Palestine Conflict And Hamas' Terror Attack

The war that started with Hamas' attack on Israel on the morning of October 7 continued for the third day today. Zee News Reporter Vishal Pandey is doing war reporting from Ashkelon, which became the stronghold of this fight between Hamas fighters and the Israeli army.

Ashkelon is an Israeli city which is the direct target of Hamas attacks and there have been continuous rocket attacks here for the last three days. Zee News correspondent Vishal Pandey has first reached this city of Ashkelon for ground reporting of Israel-Hamas war. In today's DNA show, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the history behind the Israel-Palestine/Hamas conflict.

Seven hundred Israelis have died so far in the attack that Hamas launched on Saturday, out of which more than four hundred deaths occurred within about four hours of the attack on Saturday itself. Many foreigners are also among the people taken hostage by Hamas fighters. 12 citizens of Thailand, 4 citizens of America, and one citizen each of France and Mexico each have died in these attacks. Hamas has claimed that it has taken more than a hundred people hostage, including Israeli citizens as well as Israeli soldiers.

According to reports, the Israeli army has destroyed more than eight hundred Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Force is also targeting militants who infiltrate into Israel through the border fencing.

The IDF said that it is carrying out a fresh wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it is hitting targets that belong to Hamas terror group.