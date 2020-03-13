Donald Trump does a namastey - watch here

New Delhi: Even as worries grow over Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump did a Namaste, the Indian hand gesture to greet.

The Namaste gesture has become a much-favoured way to greet globally since handshake has the risk of spreading the COVID-19.

Recalling his India visit, President Trump said, "Just got back from India. And I didn't shake any hands there. It was very easy. You do like this (Namaste), they were ahead of the curve."

The news agency ANI tweeted the video on its social media platform.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/5uTSKTf7bO — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

In fact, US President Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar both did Namaste together.

Before Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britains Prince Charles were seen doing Namaste.

Netanyahu said, "Avoid shaking hands. Just avoid shaking hands. As I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste. Or say another word Shalom. Or find a way to avoid shaking hands"

Meanwhile, French President Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste. He was seen doing a Namaste earlier this week while welcoming Spanish King at his residence.

COVID-19 has claimed over 4,700 lives with more than 1,27,000 people been infected globally.