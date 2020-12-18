हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump threatened to not vacate White House on Joe Biden's inauguration day?

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to take place in the White House on January 20.

Donald Trump threatened to not vacate White House on Joe Biden&#039;s inauguration day?
Reuters photo

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump, who hasn't yet conceded his presidential defeat to Joe Biden, has allegedly threatened to not vacate the White House for his successor, said a CNN report. 

It was reported that Trump made these remarks during 'his deepest moments of denial' while this action has alarmed his aides, some believe that Trump would follow through.

If Trump continues to remain adamant on not exiting the White House, a constitutional crisis will arise in America. The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to take place in the White House on January 20.

US President Donald Trump has been reluctant to concede defeat at the hands of Joe Biden in November 3 presidential election. In fact, he went on to challenge Biden's victory in several states, but his arguments could not stand in the courts. 

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect 'for the first time'.

Earlier, a source said that Trump is not heading towards publicly accepting the election results, despite the Electoral College certifying President-elect Biden as the winner.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpUnited StatesJoe BidenKamala HarrisMelania TrumpAmerica
Next
Story

India, China WMCC virtual meet to be held on December 18
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M51S

PM Modi to address 23 thousand gram panchayats of Madhya Pradesh