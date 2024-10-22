Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, holding critical discussions on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations between India and Russia. Modi held bilateral talks with Putin hours after arriving in this central Russian city to attend the 16th BRICS summit. The conversation between the two leaders covered a range of topics, from global peace efforts to strengthening their long-standing partnership.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India's stance on peace, stating, "I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come."

The Prime Minister also emphasized the growing global interest in the BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. He remarked, “BRICS has made its name. Several countries want to be members of BRICS,” highlighting the expanding influence and significance of the bloc in global affairs.

In response, President Putin acknowledged the enduring strength of India-Russia relations. “India and Russia are original members of BRICS,” he said, underscoring the depth of their partnership. “Our ties are like that you don’t require translation,” Putin added, reflecting on the closeness and understanding shared by the two nations.

During the meeting, President Putin also announced plans for the next Intergovernmental Commission meeting, scheduled for December 12 in New Delhi. He expressed optimism about the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, stating, "Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian Consulate in Kazan. We welcome this. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India. We are very happy to see you and your delegation in Russia."

PM Modi, in return, thanked President Putin for the warm reception and expressed his gratitude for the long-standing friendship between the two nations. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome, and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," Modi said.

President Putin also reflected on their earlier engagements, saying, "I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan."

Looking forward to the BRICS Summit, which included the participation of other global leaders, Putin remarked, “Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit, and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions."