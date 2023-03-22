Earthquake In Pakistan: TV Anchor Continues Live Show Amid Strong Tremors - Watch

New Delhi: In a viral video, a Pakistani TV anchor was seen continuing to report news on television despite strong tremors in his studio due to the earthquake that struck Pakistan on Tuesday night (March 21). According to a video shared by Twitter user Inam Azal Afridi, the anchor was reporting for a Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV. In the video, the whole studio was seen shaking due to the earthquake. One person in the background was seen running to another location, presumably to take cover in the disaster situation.

However, the TV anchor didn't stop his live telecast and continued reporting as if all was normal. The Twitter user who shared the video lauded the anchor for his commitment to the job. He wrote, "Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake."

Watch the video here:

Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Bravo anchor continued his live program in the ongoing earthquake.



According to an AP report, 9 people died due to the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted Pakistan with its epicenter in Afghanistan. In addition to this, over 160 people were injured in Pakistan as well.

The earthquake's epicentre was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, reported PTI. In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

Tremors were also felt in parts of North India such as Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Punjab. Several people rushed out of their homes in panic when the earthquake occurred. Many shared videos of objects in their homes shaking on social media.