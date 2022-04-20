New Delhi: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has issued a warning regarding the ‘fall armyworm’, which continues to pose a challenge to the world’s food security.

UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization revealed that this worm has spread to 70 countries including India so far, and generally attacks 80 types of plants, including maize and rice. The organisation stated that the fall armyworm destroys the entire crop produce.

Experts believe that nations should come up with rescue and prevention plans before it is too late.

According to the information issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, about $12 million has been spent to control this pest.

Fall armyworm can cover a distance of 1 thousand kilometers in a night in search of its food and ays about 1 thousand eggs in its life span of 4 to 5 days. The presence of this worm in maize plants, which is its main food, can be fatal.

This worm is mainly found in America, but reports suggest that it reached Nigeria in 2016. In a very short span, it spread to 44 countries in Africa and caused great harm.

Fall armyworm destroyed 70 percent of the jowar crop there and then shifted to vegetables. Notably, India produces 20 metric tonnes of jowar annually and of not enough measures are taken to stop this worm, it can spread throughout the subcontinent ina short span of time, further worsening the food situation in the nation.

Live TV