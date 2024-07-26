France High-Speed Train Network 'Sabotage' Attack: Over Eight Lakh Passengers Affected After Arson, Vandalism As 2024 Olympic Begins

French railway firm Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNFC) came under a massive sabotage attack last night, hours ahead of the Paris Olympics inauguration, affecting the train services. While some trains have been cancelled, dozens have been delayed, and several diverted as the passengers wait at their respective stations. The attack is allegedly aimed at disrupting the services and hit the Paris Olympics. "Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations," the SNCF said in a statement.

Arson, Fire, Vandalism

SNCF said in a statement that it’s been a victim of an overnight 'massive attack aimed at paralysing the network'. It said that miscreants started fire at three points on TGV lines running west, north and east of Paris while the fourth arson attack on the line running south was foiled. As per reports, the attack was well planned to affect the services across the nation.

Passengers Hit, Trains Delayed

Following the attack, TGV trains are being diverted onto other lines, leading to delays of up to three to four hours and some cancellations. As per the SNFC, repairs will take around four days. Stations have been crowded with hundreds of stranded passengers waiting for their trains. Around 8 lakh passengers have been affected.

French PM Reacts

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that 'acts of sabotage' were carried out in a 'prepared and coordinated manner on SNCF installations'. Gabriel said that he was thinking of all the French people who were preparing to go on vacation. The month of August is special for Parisians not just because of the Olympics but also because it marks the beginning of their month-long summer break.

The search is on to nab the culprits.