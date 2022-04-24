हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
French election

French election 2022: Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen face off in Presidential election

The final round of voting is underway for the French election 2022. Incumbent President and centrist leader Emmanuel Macron is battling against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. 

French election 2022: Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen face off in Presidential election

The final round of voting is underway for the French election 2022. Incumbent President and centrist leader Emmanuel Macron is battling against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. 

After five years in power, Macron will have to fight hard to win back disgruntled voters. Macron urged all voters to rally behind him to stop the far-right from ruling the European Union`s second-largest economy.

Ifop pollsters predicted a very tight runoff, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.

Other pollsters offered a slightly bigger margin in favour of Macron, with up to 54%. But that was in any case much narrower than in 2017, when Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the votes.

 

