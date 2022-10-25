NewsWorld
From Russian 'blood money' to green card row: UK PM Rishi Sunak's top controversies

Take a look at the top controversies related to the 57th UK PM Rishi Sunak in the past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
  • Rishi Sunak is the first person of colour to become the UK PM
  • His combined net worth with his wife is more than King Charles III

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK, is no stranger to controversies. Even after his big win, critics continue to bash him for his enormous wealth and alleged disconnect with the plight of the common man. Sunak officially became the UK PM on Tuesday (Oct 25) and gave his first public address at 10, Downing Street, taking over from Liz Truss. Sunak and his wife became the wealthiest couple ever to occupy 10, Downing Street. Here are some of Sunak's controversies in the past.

Rishi's wife's Indian citizenship

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty was the centre of controversy when it was revealed that she avoided paying taxes in the UK as she held a citizenship of India. This meant Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, earned huge international income but didn’t have to pay any taxes on it in the country where she was residing. This news led to anger among British citizens. Rishi tried to justify his wife’s action by reasoning that she wanted to keep an Indian citizenship in case she had to move back and care for her parents. In the end, Murty had to concede to the public anger and said she would pay UK taxes on her global income. 

Green card controversy

Rishi Sunak held a green card until last year when he was a Chancellor in the UK. A green card allows a person to live and work in the US permanently. This raised questions on whether Sunak was receiving tax benefits from holding a green card. 

 

Russia profits

The West has been outwardly critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Britain has also taken this stance against Putin's war against Ukraine. Similarly, when Sunak was the chancellor, he had also been urging British companies to shut operations in Russia as an economic consequence. But it was later found that his wife’s family company Infosys continued to work in Russia and she continued to rake in the profit dividends.

 

No-Working class friends

Rishi is infamous for a comment he made in a BBC documentary series called 'Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl'. He was 21 when he was featured in the film. Speaking about his friends, he had said, “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working class." Immediately after he said, “Well, not working class.” This statement did not sit well with the Brits as he took over the country when many are struggling to make ends meet.

