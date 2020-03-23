German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after contact with doctor who tested positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (March 22) went into home quarantine immediately, after a doctor who met her on Friday to vaccinate her tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert announced in a press statement that the German leader will continuously be tested for coronavirus because the test conducted at an early stage is not very reliable. Seibert added that the German chancellor will continue to work as usual from her quarantine.

Earlier on Sunday, German Chancellor Merkel had implemented a "contact ban" and not a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in Germany. Addressing a press conference, Merkel said that tough measures would be taken by the government to fight against coronavirus.

“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus,” Merkel said.

Notably, Germany has been badly hit by coronavirus outbreak as over 23,000 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 92 people have died due to coronavirus in Germany.

Several European nations are currently in a state of lockdown as the epicenter of the global pandemic has now shifted Wuhan in China to Italy, Spain, Germany and France. Italy recorded maximum number of cases outside China, followed by Spain, the United States, Germany, Iran, France and South Korea.

Germany has already sealed its border with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg to curb the spread of coronavirus.