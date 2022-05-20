हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID19

Global Coronavirus cases top 523.9 million, death toll stands at 6.19 million: Report

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 523.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Global Coronavirus cases top 523.9 million, death toll stands at 6.19 million: Report

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 523.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.43 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 523,972,488 and 6,273,279, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,429,898,867.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 83,060,963 and 1,001,609, respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second-highest caseload at 43,129,563. ALSO READ: Covid-19 fourth wave: India logs 2,259 new cases, active cases dip to 15,044

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,701,900), France (29,517,146), Germany (25,949,175), the UK (22,416,204), Russia (18,012,019), South Korea (17,914,957), Italy (17,178,199), Turkey (15,060,112), Spain (12,179,234) and Vietnam (10,704,524).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,216), India (524,303), Russia (370,449), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,069), the UK (178,547), Italy (165,738), Indonesia (156,510), France (148,753), Iran (141,253), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,053), Argentina (128,776), Poland (116,242), Spain (105,642) and South Africa (100,867).

