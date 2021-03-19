हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Global COVID-19 caseload crosses 121.7 million mark, India among worst-hit nations

In the latest update, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,714,255 and 2,689,898, respectively.

File Photo
File Photo

Washington: The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 121.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.68 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday (March 19) morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,714,255 and 2,689,898, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,664,869 and 539,659, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in second place with 11,780,820 cases and 287,499 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,474,605), Russia (4,378,656), the UK (4,294,327), France (4,241,963), Italy (3,306,711), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,950,603), Germany (2,628,629), Colombia (2,319,293), Argentina (2,226,753), Mexico (2,175,462), Poland (1,984,248), Iran (1,778,645), Ukraine (1,553,659), South Africa (1,533,961), Indonesia (1,443,853), Czech Republic (1,439,019), Peru (1,435,598) and the Netherlands (1,196,045), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 195,908 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,216), the UK (126,163), Italy (103,855), Russia (92,266), France (91,833), Germany (74,271), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,636), Iran (61,581), Argentina (54,386) and South Africa (51,724).

