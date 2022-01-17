हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Good news for travellers! Two shots of Sputnik V accepted for international travel to Australia

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two-dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be `recognized` for the purpose of establishing a traveller`s vaccination status," the TGA said in a statement.

Good news for travellers! Two shots of Sputnik V accepted for international travel to Australia
Representational Image

Canberra: Australia`s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers.

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two-dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be `recognized` for the purpose of establishing a traveller`s vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday (January 17, 2022) statement.

The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine`s effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 percent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 percent.

"The single-dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine (`Sputnik Light`) is not currently recognized by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccineAustraliainternational travel
Next
Story

China's birth rate drops to record low in 2021, reveals official data

Must Watch

PT4M57S

BJP's first list symbolises of social justice-CM Yogi