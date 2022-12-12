topStoriesenglish
MARIA TELKES

Google celebrates life of Maria Telkes, one of first pioneers of solar energy, with a special Doodle

Maria Telkes, who is remembered as "The Sun Queen", created a solar oven design that's still used today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Google celebrates life of Maria Telkes, one of first pioneers of solar energy, with a special Doodle

New Delhi: Google on Monday (December 12, 2022) celebrated the life and innovative work of Dr Maria Telkes, one of the first pioneers of solar energy, with a special Doodle.  Telkes was the first to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on this day in 1952. Born in Budapest, Hungary in 1900, Telkes studied physical chemistry at the Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest. She graduated with a BA in 1920 and received her PhD in 1924. She then moved to the United States and accepted a position as a biophysicist. In 1937, she became a US citizen.

In 1948, after securing private funding from philanthropists, she created the Dover Sun House in partnership with architect Eleanor Raymond. The solar-heated home was a success and the women were featured in the media, popularizing the term 'solar energy' among the public. 

"Dr. Telkes’ inspiring career was filled with success and innovation. She was commissioned by the Ford Foundation and created a solar oven design that's still used today," Google said. 

Telkes also helped research solar energy at prestigious institutions such as NYU, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware. 

She earned more than 20 patents and worked as a consultant for many energy companies. 

"It’s no wonder she’s remembered as The Sun Queen," Google said.

