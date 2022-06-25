New Delhi: Google Doodle on Saturday (June 25) honoured Jewish German Anne Frank, a 15-year-old victim of the Holocaust, whose diary became one of the most read books in the world. Frank’s diary spans her personal account of the Holocaust hiding from the Nazis. To mark the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary, Google slideshow mentions excerpts from her diary, which recounts her life in hiding for over two years. ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ remains one of the most widely-read works of non-fiction ever published. Her memoir is being used to educate children about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Born on June 12, 1929, in Germany's Frankfurt, Anne Frank’s family soon moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands in order to flee the growing discrimination and violence most of the minorities were subjected to by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party. When Frank was 10, World War 2 broke out and soon Netherlands was invaded by Germany. The Nazi party particularly targeted Jews who in millions had to flee from their homes or go into hiding to avoid imprisonment, execution or concentration camps.

In 1942, Frank’s family went into hiding in a secret annex in her father’s office, where she then began writing about her daily life, including dreams and fears. Hoping that her diary could be published post the war, Anne Frank consolidated her writing into a story titled 'Het Achterhuis' ('The Secret Annex').

On August 4, 1944, her family was discovered by the Nazi Secret Service, arrested, and taken to a detention center later. Eventually, Anne and Margot Frank were shifted to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, where they succumbed due to the inhumane living conditions.

Many films have been made to highlight the horrors of the war and Holocaust, but Anne Frank’s story remains one of the most chilling accounts to apprise the world of the dangers of tyranny.