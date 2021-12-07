हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

How can you protect yourself from Omicron? Here's what top health experts say

For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant. “Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health said.

How can you protect yourself from Omicron? Here&#039;s what top health experts say

Washington: How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant? The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get a booster if you're eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said "we do know what to do.”

It will take a few weeks to learn key aspects about this latest variant, including whether it's more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity -- and if so, how by much.

In the meantime, “what we need to do is add more layers of protection,” says Dr Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. That's especially important with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner.

A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies.

Even if the antibodies don't prove quite as effective against omicron as they are against other variants, simply having more of them might compensate -- in addition to bolstering protection against delta.

In addition to masking, avoiding crowds and improving ventilation, testing is another protective step. That's recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was potentially exposed to the virus. 

But it also could help ensure safety before holiday gatherings, even if everyone attending has been vaccinated, Vaishampayan says. 

Tags:
Omicronomicron variantOmicron precautionsnew COVID variantWHOCOVID-19Health experts
